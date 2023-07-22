The Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets began a three-game series at Fenway Park on Friday night. Just a few innings in, Mother Nature had other plans for the game.

After a rain delay began at 8:21 p.m. ET, the game was suspended nearly two hours later with the Mets leading the Red Sox, 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Friday night’s game will resume where it left off on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. while Saturday’s original 4:10 p.m. start will move to 7:10 p.m. for the second game of a doubleheader. You can watch both games, plus pregame coverage, on NESN.

In the series opener, the Red Sox struck first with an RBI groundout from Justin Turner to score Jarren Duran. In the second inning, Yu Chang added on with a two-run double off of the Green Monster to make it 3-0. From there, the Mets took the lead with a pair of two-run home runs off of Kutter Crawford from Brandon Nimmo and Daniel Vogelbach.