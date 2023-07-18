Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers emerged from the Major League Baseball All-Star break in glorious fashion.

The 26-year-old went 6-for-13 with three home runs, two doubles and three RBIs in the Red Sox’s series win over the Cubs, spearheading Boston’s continued effort toward becoming buyers at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Chicago’s pitching couldn’t stop the two-time All-Star, but a slight injury will for the time being.

Devers was left out of the Red Sox’s lineup for their matchup against the Oakland Athletics on Monday, with a tightness in his right calf prompting a visit with Boston manager Alex Cora, according to NESN’s Mike Monaco.

In an effort to be proactive in managing the injury, Devers will sit out of Monday’s series opener and hope to return Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Though he didn’t make the Midsummer Classic, a fact that didn’t seem to bother him all that much, Devers is still on a torrid pace in 2023. Through 90 games, Devers is slashing .261/.330/.523 with 23 home runs, 73 RBIs, 22 doubles and a 124 OPS+. He’s done the most damage in Boston’s lineup — all while calling his own shots.

A short absence shouldn’t do much to hinder the face of the Red Sox, but any extended time off will be something to monitor for the typically durable star. You can watch the Red Sox open their series against the A’s without Devers on NESN, with first pitch scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage.