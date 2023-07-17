The Boston Red Sox continue their six-game road trip with a stop in Oakland to open a three-game series against the Athletics on Monday night.
Boston has won four straight series to begin July after taking two-of-three games in Chicago against the Cubs over the weekend. Oakland continues to struggle after being swept by the Minnesota Twins in their first series after the All-Star break.
The Red Sox will start Brennan Bernardino for Monday’s expected bullpen game while Oakland sends Paul Blackburn to the mound.
Rafael Devers gets the night off after a big series in Chicago with three home runs. Justin Turner plays third base and bats third.
First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and you can watch the game live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.
Here are Monday night’s starting lineups.
BOSTON RED SOX (50-44)
Jarren Duran, LF
Alex Verdugo, RF
Justin Turner, 3B
Masataka Yoshida, DH
Adam Duvall, CF
Triston Casas, 1B
Christian Arroyo, 2B
Connor Wong, C
Yu Chang, SS
Brennan Bernardino, LHP (1-0, 2.43 ERA)
OAKLAND ATHLETICS (25-70)
Zack Gelof, 2B
Jordan Diaz, 3B
Ryan Noda, 1B
Brent Rooker, LF
Tyler Soderstrom, DH
Shea Langeliers, C
JJ Bleday, CF
Nick Allen, SS
Seth Brown, RF
Paul Blackburn, RHP (1-1, 4.86 ERA)
