The Boston Red Sox continue their six-game road trip with a stop in Oakland to open a three-game series against the Athletics on Monday night.

Boston has won four straight series to begin July after taking two-of-three games in Chicago against the Cubs over the weekend. Oakland continues to struggle after being swept by the Minnesota Twins in their first series after the All-Star break.

The Red Sox will start Brennan Bernardino for Monday’s expected bullpen game while Oakland sends Paul Blackburn to the mound.

Rafael Devers gets the night off after a big series in Chicago with three home runs. Justin Turner plays third base and bats third.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and you can watch the game live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are Monday night’s starting lineups.

BOSTON RED SOX (50-44)
Jarren Duran, LF
Alex Verdugo, RF
Justin Turner, 3B
Masataka Yoshida, DH
Adam Duvall, CF
Triston Casas, 1B
Christian Arroyo, 2B
Connor Wong, C
Yu Chang, SS

Brennan Bernardino, LHP (1-0, 2.43 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (25-70)
Zack Gelof, 2B
Jordan Diaz, 3B
Ryan Noda, 1B
Brent Rooker, LF
Tyler Soderstrom, DH
Shea Langeliers, C
JJ Bleday, CF
Nick Allen, SS
Seth Brown, RF

Paul Blackburn, RHP (1-1, 4.86 ERA)

More MLB:

How Triston Casas Has Powered Red Sox’s Recent Offensive Surge

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

Digital Content Producer

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images