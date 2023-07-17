The Boston Red Sox continue their six-game road trip with a stop in Oakland to open a three-game series against the Athletics on Monday night.

Boston has won four straight series to begin July after taking two-of-three games in Chicago against the Cubs over the weekend. Oakland continues to struggle after being swept by the Minnesota Twins in their first series after the All-Star break.

The Red Sox will start Brennan Bernardino for Monday’s expected bullpen game while Oakland sends Paul Blackburn to the mound.

Rafael Devers gets the night off after a big series in Chicago with three home runs. Justin Turner plays third base and bats third.

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and you can watch the game live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are Monday night’s starting lineups.

BOSTON RED SOX (50-44)

Jarren Duran, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

Brennan Bernardino, LHP (1-0, 2.43 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (25-70)

Zack Gelof, 2B

Jordan Diaz, 3B

Ryan Noda, 1B

Brent Rooker, LF

Tyler Soderstrom, DH

Shea Langeliers, C

JJ Bleday, CF

Nick Allen, SS

Seth Brown, RF

Paul Blackburn, RHP (1-1, 4.86 ERA)