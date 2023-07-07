Red Sox Make Litany Of Roster Moves Ahead Of All-Star Break

The Red Sox have made a number of changes to their starting line-up as they kick off a three-game stint with the Oakland Athletics in their final series ahead of the MLB All-Star break.

Yu Chang has been reinstated after recovering from a hamate injury that he suffered in April, and James Paxton will find himself in the starting rotation once again after returning from the paternity list.

Adam Pellerin, Jonathan Papelbon and Jim Rice discuss the Sox roster changes as Boston looks to win their third straight series against a struggling A’s team.

