The Red Sox take on the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on Friday in the final series before the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

Boston is coming off a series win over the Texas Rangers and head into Friday’s matchup having won five of its last six games.

The Red Sox made multiple roster moves heading into Friday’s matchup, including activating Yu Chang to the 40-man roster. He’ll bat at the bottom of the order and play shortstop. Kiké Hernández will get the start at second base.

Jarren Duran makes his return to the lineup in place of Masataka Yoshida in left field. He’ll bat leadoff and shift Alex Verdugo to fifth in the order.

It’ll be a bullpen game for both sides with Brennan Bernardino making his second career start.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage of the matchup on NESN with pregame starting at 5:30 p.m.

Here are the full lineups below.

BOSTON RED SOX (45-43)

Jarren Duran, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

Brennan Bernardino, LHP (1-0, 2.70 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (25-64)

Tony Kemp, 2B

Jordan Diaz, DH

Ryan Noda, 1B

Brent Rooker, LF

JJ Bleday, CF

Jace Peterson, 3B

Shea Langeliers, C

Seth Brown, RF

Tyler Wade, SS

Sam Long, LHP (0-0, 3.66 ERA)