Red Sox Pitcher James Paxton Earns MLB Honor During Comeback Season

It was a big accomplishment for Boston Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton to even get back on a major league mound this season after not spending any time there since April of 2021.

But the veteran left-hander didn’t just rest on making a return and is off to a strong start to his comeback season that earned him much-deserved recognition Monday.

Major League Baseball announced Paxton as the American League Pitcher of the Month for June after he posted a 3-0 record with a 1.74 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP. He also compiled 34 strikeouts in 31 innings while holding opponents to a .165 batting average. San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell was the National League’s recipient of the award.

James Paxton: 3-0, 1.74 ERA, 31 IP, 34 K, .165 BAA, 0.77 WHIP



Blake Snell: 3-1, 0.87 ERA, 31 IP, 53 K, .124 BAA, 0.68 WHIP



Your AL and NL Pitchers of the Month for June. pic.twitter.com/eqOmu0CkH1 — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2023

Paxton has surely made his presence felt this season in his first action with the Red Sox. He didn’t pitch at all in 2022 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery and went through other injury setbacks.

Story continues below advertisement

After straining his hamstring in spring training, Paxton made his season debut in mid-May and has quickly formed into one of the most stable arms in Boston’s rotation. The oft-injured 34-year-old looks like his former self, going 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and striking out 61 batters in 50 innings in nine starts.

Paxton’s performances are even more vital given the state of the Red Sox rotation this season. Nick Pivetta and Corey Kluber were banished to the bullpen after their ineffectiveness as starters and Chris Sale and Tanner Houck currently are on the injured list. Garrett Whitlock might be joining them on the IL, too.

Paxton even went through an injury scare just over a week ago when he exited early from his start against the Chicago White Sox. But he didn’t miss any time and bounced back with a sensational outing this past Friday when he tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Story continues below advertisement

If Paxton keeps this up, he could be in line for more recognition by season’s end.