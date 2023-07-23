The Boston Red Sox are inching ever so close to building out a healthy lineup.

Yes, we’re surprised too.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed the next steps in Trevor Story and Reese McGuire’s rehab processes Sunday, announcing both would be in Triple-A Worcester’s lineup Tuesday, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.

The bump to Worcester will come off a successful return to organized baseball for Story, who “felt great” in a weekend series with Double-A Portland.

Story continues below advertisement

Story hasn’t appeared in a big-league game since Sept. 11, 2022, when he suffered an ankle injury that knocked him out for the remainder of the season. The 30-year-old then underwent offseason elbow surgery that led to an injured list stint that has stretched past the Red Sox’s first 100 games of the season.

His return is expected to have a “tough” impact on Boston’s roster.

McGuire, on the other hand, will make his return to the field after suffering an oblique injury on June 21. The 28-year-old initially expected to miss just “a few weeks,” but has been absent for more than a month — necessitating a ridiculous workload for Connor Wong.

The Red Sox will soon have to make a few roster decisions involving Story and McGuire, which could very well be influenced by their approach to the Aug. 1 trade deadline.