Why Red Sox Need Catcher Reese McGuire Back Very Soon

The Boston Red Sox have benefited from the quick development of their young talent in 2023. Catcher Connor Wong represents that youth movement as he rose into the starting job behind the plate this season.

In 75 games this season, Wong is hitting .240 with a .709 OPS as he begins to develop with that bat. Wong’s greatest impact, however, has been his ability to handle the pitching staff and improve as a defender.

The one area of concern with Wong’s emergence is the body of work he has taken on this season. Through his own play and Reese McGuire missing time due to injury, Wong has played nearly every game over the last three weeks, as alluded to by Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

Wong has caught 570.1 innings this season after catching 598.0 innings all of last season between Triple-A Worcester and Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

The young backstop will need rest to stay durable down the stretch in 2023 and for years moving forward.

For the Red Sox, the team needs McGuire back sooner rather than later. McGuire has not played since late June after going on the injured list with an oblique strain. Not only does McGuire serve to give Wong a breather, but the 28-year-old is also plenty capable of producing himself.

While Wong could be considered the better defender, McGuire is a valuable bat in the order. In 40 games this season, the left-handed hitter is slashing .267/.313/.352.

McGuire also had a hot start to his Red Sox tenure last season, hitting .337 with a .877 OPS in 36 games after being traded to Boston in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

As McGuire nears a return, his impact helps keep the franchise’s young catcher fresh in his development.