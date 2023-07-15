The Red Sox aim for back-to-back wins at Wrigley Field on Saturday and will have James Paxton on the mound against the Chicago Cubs.

Boston took the first game in the three-game series thanks to Rafael Devers’ two-home run game following the All-Star break.

Paxton’s last start was against the Oakland Athletics last week, where he went six innings and improved to 5-1 on the season. The Red Sox are shorthanded in their starting rotation, but Paxton has been consistent for Boston, which earned him American League Pitcher of the Month in June.

Boston tested out Justin Turner at second base Friday, but the veteran moves back to designated hitter Saturday with Adam Duvall sitting out the middle matchup of the series. Jarren Duran moves to center field, and Masataka Yoshida, who celebrates his 30th birthday Saturday, shifts to left field.

Story continues below advertisement

Christian Arroyo gets the start at second base, and Yu Chang will sit with Kiké Hernández getting the nod at shortstop.

First pitch for Red Sox-Cubs is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN following an hour of pregame.

Here are the lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (49-43)

Jarren Duran, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Kiké Hernández, SS

Story continues below advertisement

James Paxton, LHP (5-1, 2.73 ERA)

CHICAGO CUBS (42-48)

Nico Hoerner, SS

Seiya Suzuki, RF

Ian Happ, LF

Cody Bellinger, CF

Yan Gomes, C

Trey Mancini, 1B

Christopher Morel, 2B

Miguel Amaya, DH

Patrick Wisdom, 3B

Marcus Stroman, RHP (9-6, 2.96 ERA)