Red Sox Wrap: Athletics Hold Off Boston Comeback Attempt

The Boston Red Sox fell in the series finale against the Oakland Athletics in a 6-5 loss Wednesday afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Red Sox dropped to 51-46 while the Athletics moved to 27-71.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

One day after being shut out for the first time in July, the Red Sox bats went back to work in an attempt to will Boston to a series win.

Boston trailed 6-2 after the fourth inning in a rare outing where the home run ball plagued Brayan Bello.

The Red Sox responded with three runs in the middle innings with RBIs from Justin Turner and Rob Refsnyder. The offense did benefit from four Oakland errors, but productive at-bats helped close the gap for Boston entering the late innings.

After four innings from Bello, Joely Rodríguez, Josh Winckowski and Kenley Jansen held tough and escaped multiple jams to keep the Red Sox in striking distance.

Ultimately, the Red Sox left the tying run on base in the ninth inning as Trevor May earned his second save in as many days for the Athletics.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Turner extended his league-best 15-game hitting streak with a two-run home run in the first inning. A groundout to plate another run in the fifth inning gave Turner three RBIs on the afternoon.

Justin Turner just can't stop hitting. pic.twitter.com/tA5VLnqxeO — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 19, 2023

— Winckowski posted two innings of scoreless relief with his fastball back up to 98 mph. The right-hander struck out four Athletics in his second straight scoreless appearance.

— Oakland’s JJ Bleday ignited the Athletics with a pair of hits, including a two-run home run off of Bello. The left-handed hitter homered against the Red Sox in back-to-back games.

WAGER WATCH

