How Red Sox’s Jake Faria Went From Watching ‘Yellowstone’ To Mound

The Boston Red Sox completed their three-games series against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday with an 11-5 victory at Wrigley Field and with a new arm on the mound to end the game.

Jake Faria was selected from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday night when Boston designated Tayler Scott for assignment. The right-handed pitcher made his debut for the Red Sox during the eighth inning of the finale.

“I was sitting at my locker watching ‘Yellowstone’ and got called in the office,” Faria told reporters, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “They just said, ‘Hey, you’re going up. You can either take a flight at 8:15 tonight or 6 a.m. (Sunday).’ I was like, ‘I’ll go tonight. I’ve got some time.’ “

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made the call to the bullpen after started Kutter Crawford gave Boston six scoreless innings of work and Joe Jacques made quick work of the Cubs in the seventh, retiring the side in order.

Faria didn’t fare as well when he took the ball, walking the first four Chicago batters he faced for the Cubs’ first run of the game. The 29-year-old finished the night giving up five runs on four hits and striking out three.

The veteran pitcher posted a 6.47 ERA over 55 2/3 innings for Worcester before his promotion to Boston, noting that command has been an issue.

“Everything feels like it’s coming out well,” Faria said. “I’ve made some tweaks to my delivery to help clean some stuff up and keep everything more efficient. So, the last few games have been great. Even the last few times off the mound just throwing (bullpens), it’s been very, very promising.”

Faria was selected to the major league roster earlier in the season on April 16 but did not appear in a game for the Red Sox.

“That was a blast even though I didn’t get to pitch,” Faria said. ” … It’s been great this year, especially working with (pitching coach Paul Abbott) down in Worcester. It’s been a lot of fun so it’s very, very promising.”

When he’s not pitching, Faria is still working.

“But I’ve tried to get off the mound, keep my routine the same,” Faria said. “I threw a 45-pitch bullpen over the break to try to simulate game-like action. Touched the mound on Friday, too. So I’ve been off the mound a few times, just trying to stay ready.”