After playing 15 seasons in net for the Boston Bruins, Tuukka Rask is intricately intertwined in the history of the illustrious franchise.

It’s not lost on the netminder, either, especially with the Bruins’ centennial season upcoming. And Rask has gained an even greater appreciation for what it meant to don the Black and Gold since retiring from the NHL midway through the 2021-22 season.

“You play for an Original Six franchise; it’s a great honor to begin with and you have a long career with them and you kind of make your mark,” Rask said last month prior to participating in the Boston Pride Hockey scrimmage at Warrior Ice Arena. “You don’t really realize the thing when you’re playing. But then after you retire, you’re looking back and centennial season coming up and personally being part of that for over a decade, it’s a great honor and a great privilege as a hockey player.”

Rask played 564 regular-season games for the Bruins and walked away with the most wins for a goalie in the organization’s history with 308. He is also tied with Tim Thomas for the best career save percentage at .921 with the Bruins and owns the second-lowest goals-against average at 2.28.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins have many plans in the works to commemorate their 100th season, including unique “ERA nights” and a special jersey crest. And Rask wants to be involved in the festivities that are to come.

“It’s great that I’m retired and I get to celebrate on the other side,” Rask said. “I’m local, so I get to participate in a lot of the celebrations, probably. It’s awesome.”