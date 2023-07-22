Triston Casas is more accustomed to taking jogs around the bases after he leaves the batter’s box. The Boston Red Sox power-hitting first baseman didn’t have that luxury Saturday afternoon, though.

Casas started the bottom of the seventh inning by lacing a hit off New York Mets lefty reliever David Peterson into the right field corner at Fenway Park. And once the bounding ball got past Mark Canha, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound left-handed hitter set his eyes on getting more than just a double.

“Once I saw it kick away, I said, ‘I’ll kick my helmet off. That’s fine. I’ll get going. Unhitch the trailer and get three,'” Casas told reporters as seen on NESN postgame coverage.

Casas coasted into third base to pick up a rare triple. It was just the second triple of his career. And once reaching the bag, he looked skyward in celebration before giving Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles a one-armed hug.

Certainly enjoying the moment, Casas credited his approach for making it all possible.

“Leading off the inning against the lefty, I had an idea that they were going to go to the righty right after me. So, I was trying to be aggressive,” Casas said. “(He) flipped me two early breaking balls and got the ball in the corner, and I was just trying to get the boys going.”

Casas scored two batters later on a Rob Refsnyder sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to a single run, but the Red Sox couldn’t get any closer and fell 5-4 to the Mets in a game that was resumed in the fourth inning following the suspension of play Friday night due to severe weather.

It was just the ninth hit off a lefty this season for Casas, who has turned it on since the All-Star break. He has hit safely in six of seven games, including hitting a home run in three straight contests immediately out of the break. He finished the first game of the doubleheader against the Mets 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walked.

While more triples might not come Casas’ way, he surely is in a good groove at the plate.