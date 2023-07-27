BOSTON — Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo made quite the play in Boston’s contest with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

Verdugo managed to make a stellar catch on a ball off the bat of Braves third baseman Austin Riley. That helped maintain Boston’s lead in the process, saving what could have been a game-altering hit, guaranteed for extra bases.

VERDUGO WITH THE PLAY!

pic.twitter.com/8aDfQdtMgO — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) July 27, 2023

The Red Sox made a comeback following a three-run homer from Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and had a 4-3 lead at the time of Verdugo’s insane catch.

Boston reliever John Schreiber was fired up seeing Verdugo make the stellar play in the field behind him. Schreiber came into the game following starter Brayan Bello and Joe Jacques.

The Red Sox maintained their lead with the bullpen allowing just two hits over the final two innings, and extending their win streak to four games.