Back on the mound after a less-than-stellar showing last week, promising Boston Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello will have the opportunity to bounce back against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Bello, who had a 2.37 ERA in 10 starts during May and June, is coming off a performance in which he allowed six earned runs in four innings against the Oakland Athletics.

Should Bello come through Wednesday, however, it would put Boston in position to sweep Atlanta in the two-game series. The Red Sox earned a convincing 7-1 win over the Braves on Tuesday.

Alex Verdugo will return to the lineup where he’ll bat sixth and play right field. Justin Turner will get the start at second base and bat behind leadoff man Jarren Duran.

Story continues below advertisement

The Braves will counter with right-hander Spencer Strider.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (54-47)

Jarren Duran, LF

Justin Turner, 2B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

Story continues below advertisement

Brayan Bello, RHP (7-6, 3.60 ERA)

BRAVES (64-35)

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Austin Riley, 3B

Matt Olson, 1B

Sean Murphy, C

Marcell Ozuna, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Orlando Arcia, SS

Michael Harris II, CF

Spencer Strider, RHP (11-3, 3.78 ERA)