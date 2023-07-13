Anthony Richardson, presuming he makes it a full season as the Colts’ starting quarterback, will face a very tough challenge before Indianapolis’ bye week.

Richardson’s rookie campaign will feature a mid-November trek to Germany, where the Colts will meet the New England Patriots for a Week 10 matchup. Playing overseas can be demanding for any NFL player, but especially a first-year signal-caller going against a team that historically has feasted on young, inexperienced QBs.

This isn’t lost on Indy owner Jim Irsay, who gave a heads-up of sorts to the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft.

“No question, we wanted to be involved in the European bid. Frankfurt is great,” Irsay said Monday on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “I told Anthony Richardson, I said, ‘Well, welcome to the NFL. You go against (Bill) Belichick in Germany.’ How’s that for a rookie starter?”

Oddsmakers currently aren’t very bullish on Richardson’s chances against Belichick’s Patriots defense. As of Thursday afternoon, New England is a 5-point betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the contest at Deutsche Bank Park.

Speaking of rookie quarterbacks, the Patriots are in line to see two of them across their three-game preseason schedule in August. New England will open the exhibition slate with a home matchup against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans and will end the run in Tennessee, where Will Levis figures to see some playing time before Week 1.