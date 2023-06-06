How This Patriots Rookie Could Help Replace Devin McCourty

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick said during the 2023 NFL Draft that Marte Mapu’s role for the Patriots could change on a week-to-week basis.

He wasn’t kidding.

When the Patriots held their first open practice of organized team activities last week, Mapu was playing his listed position of linebacker, patrolling the second level in his red No. 52 jersey. But when New England practiced in front of reporters again Tuesday, the third-round rookie was manning a different spot. The Patriots had him back deep at free safety, adding his name to the list of potential replacements for retired team leader Devin McCourty.

That’s a lot to put on the plate of a first-year player who’s making the sizable jump from the Football Championship Subdivision. But Mapu’s skill set makes him an intriguing addition to a Patriots defense that loves multipositional players.

At Sacramento State, Mapu’s “nickel back” position had him playing slot defender, deep safety, strong safety, overhang linebacker and edge rusher depending on the defensive play call and offensive personnel. He didn’t play much inside linebacker in college but did so at the Senior Bowl, where his athleticism and physicality flashed against players from much more prominent programs.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, Mapu is much leaner than most Patriots linebackers, nearly all of whom check in at 235 or heavier. But New England has used safeties Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers in linebacker-esque roles in recent years.

“(The safety and linebacker positions) definitely are (interchangeable) depending on what packages that we’re in, what personnel is on the field,” Dugger said after Tuesday’s practice. “They’re definitely interchangeable, so learning both is essential.”