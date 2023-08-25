The nearly 3,000 miles that separate Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts during the baseball season hasn’t hampered their relationship.

In fact, Cora believes his relationship with Betts has become stronger since the 2018 American League MVP was traded to the Dodgers in February of 2020.

“Our friendship is still there,” Cora told reporters prior to Friday night’s series opener with the Dodgers at Fenway Park. “If he asks me about leadership or this or that, I’m always there for him, just like the other ones.”

Friday marks the first time Betts has visited Fenway since being dealt away. And even though they spend the majority time on opposite coasts, Cora and Betts remain in touch. Cora said the two will talk about twice a month amid their busy schedules.

Story continues below advertisement

Cora spent two seasons as Betts’ manager but now he views himself as a “bigger brother” to Betts, passing on advice to the seven-time All-Star upon request. But Betts has also been there for Cora, especially when the veteran skipper was suspended for the entire 2020 season due to his part in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

And Betts checking in on Cora during the lowest point of his managerial career is not something he is about to forget.

“One of the few that actually, when the whole thing happened with me, called me, was there for me. One of the few,” Cora said. “… It was my mistake, but that’s when I knew who is who, and who is who around me. And he was one of the few that stayed in contact and made sure Alex was doing well. I always will appreciate that.”

Cora hopes Betts, who enters the series in the National League MVP conversation by batting .310 with 34 home runs and 89 RBIs, enjoys being back at the ballpark that he called home for six seasons. But Cora doesn’t want that enjoyment to last throughout the entire weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

“It should be a fun night for him. It should be a fun night for us, too,” Cora said. “Just to make sure he understands how much we love him and then after that, like I always said, the next three days make it miserable. Hopefully a few empty fly balls to right-center.”