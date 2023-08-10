Before the Boston Red Sox got a much needed comeback win over the Kansas City Royals, Garrett Whitlock started for Triple-A Worcester at Polar Park on Wednesday.

The right-handed pitcher showed some promising signs, throwing over two scoreless innings.

Whitlock has been out with right elbow inflammation since July 3rd.

For more, check out the “Best Comeback” in the video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Featured image via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images