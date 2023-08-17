Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck started in what could be his final rehab assignment on Wednesday with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Houck pitched four scoreless innings, throwing 36 of his 59 pitches for strikes and giving up just one hit.

Houck last pitched in the majors on June 16 when a line drive was hit back at him, in which he suffered a facial fracture that required surgery.

