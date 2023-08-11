FOXBORO, Mass. — Jalen Mills played a different position in Thursday night’s Patriots preseason opener. But it wasn’t exactly a new position.

After the veteran defensive back logged 25 snaps at safety in New England’s 20-9 loss to the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium, head coach Bill Belichick noted that’s where the Patriots initially planned to play Mills when he arrived in 2021.

“Jalen is an experienced guy,” Belichick said. “(He’s) played safety, played all the positions really in the secondary. Played the nickel, played the corner. Played safety in Philly. He played safety here for the first year for the better part of — I think all the spring, then a little bit in training camp.”

Mills was a starting outside cornerback in his first two seasons with the Patriots, logging exactly zero regular-season snaps at safety in 2021 or 2022. But when he signed as part of New England’s blockbuster ’21 free agent class, most expected Belichick to use him as a versatile defensive chess piece, able to rotate between corner, slot and safety alignments.

That plan changed when Stephon Gilmore’s relationship with the Patriots turned sour ahead of the 2021 season, ultimately resulting in his trade to Carolina. Down a top corner, New England narrowed Mills’ focus out of necessity.

Now, the Patriots are in better shape at cornerback after drafting Christian Gonzalez in the first round (and Jack Jones and Marcus Jones in the middle rounds last year) and leaner at safety following Devin McCourty’s retirement. Hence the position change for Mills, who’s practiced with the safeties since the start of spring practice.

Mills made a strong impression there Thursday night, undercutting a C.J. Stroud pass for an interception on the opening drive and later bullying his way into the backfield for a run stuff.

“He’s a smart, versatile guy,” Belichick said. “Played all those positions in the NFL. Gives us some good versatility and experience at different spots.”

Mills, who showed great instincts and play recognition on his pick, said he’s willing to play anywhere in the secondary for New England.

“Honestly, it’s wherever Coach sees fit,” he said. “I can play in the slot. I can play strong safety. I can play free safety. I can blitz off the edge. I can do a lot of different things, so I think it’s just about trusting Coach to put me in the right position to help this defense, make plays and help the team win games.”

Mills’ exact role in New England’s stable of multi-positional defensive backs remains to be seen. It was notable that he played four series against Houston while veteran safeties Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers all got the night off. Rookie Marte Mapu, who’s still working his way back from a pre-draft pectoral tear, also should have a role in that group once he’s healthy.

That could have been to get the 29-year-old some game reps at a position he hadn’t played in a few years, but it’ll be interesting to see what the Patriots’ depth chart at safety looks like once they start playing all of their regulars.

Regardless, it was an encouraging reintroduction to what Mills has said is his most natural spot.