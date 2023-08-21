Bill Belichick normally spits on any question about Patriots trade rumors. But that wasn’t the case Monday morning.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show“, Belichick was asked about a rumor indicating New England pursued an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. For those in the dark, New York radio host Craig Carton two months claimed the Patriots made an offer for Rodgers, but the star quarterback insisted Green Bay trade him to the Jets.

Pat McAfee, one of Rodgers’ close friends, later shot down the rumor. And Belichick followed suit on Monday.

“I’m not really sure what you’re referring to,” Belichick said before Hill informed him of the Carton report.

“… I personally couldn’t speak to that. Look, there’s a lot of conversation in the offseason between our personnel people, other executives. So, I don’t know what he’s really talking about. I personally didn’t talk to the Packers about Aaron Rodgers, no. … Aaron Rodgers is a great player. That wasn’t anything that I was aware of.”

We might be giving too much credit to Belichick, who would’ve been wise to deflect any further controversy away from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. But he sounded genuine when giving his answer.

Plus, that rumor always smelled fishy, anyway.