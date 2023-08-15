Malik Cunningham dominated headlines over the past week thanks to an impressive showing last Thursday night in the New England Patriots’ preseason opener.

Then, the news cycle shifted Monday, with the Patriots reportedly agreeing to a one-year contract with free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons managed to blend the two storylines together in a tweet explaining why he approves of New England signing Elliott.

“Zeke turned only 28 last month, he’s an excellent pass blocker, he had 22 TDs the past 2 years, and he’s going to be a winning mentor for the future 5-time Pro Bowler Malik Cunningham… I am IN,” Simmons posted Monday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

Zeke turned only 28 last month, he’s an excellent pass blocker, he had 22 TDs the past 2 years, and he’s going to be a winning mentor for the future 5-time Pro Bowler Malik Cunningham… I am IN. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) August 14, 2023

Surely, Simmons is joking about Cunningham. Otherwise, that’s bringing preseason hype to a whole new level. But the diehard Boston sports fan still raises some valid points about Elliott that show why he makes total sense for the Patriots.

Elliott might not be the same player who earned three Pro Bowl selections and won two rushing titles in seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He’s more than capable of serving as a viable No. 2 behind Rhamondre Stevenson in New England’s backfield, though, and perhaps we’ll see him share the field with Cunningham at some point.

Cunningham, signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft, has done a little bit of everything at Patriots training camp, including playing wide receiver and turning heads at quarterback — his position at Louisville — in New England’s preseason loss to the Houston Texans last week.