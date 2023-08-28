Trey Lance apparently didn’t leave San Francisco with any hard feelings.

Lance was set up to be the 49ers’ next franchise quarterback when Kyle Shanahan and company selected the North Dakota State product with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But Lance never ended up being “the guy” in San Francisco, where there’s now a clear-cut QB1. Lance’s season-ending injury last year opened the door for Brock Purdy, whose breakout made the Niners comfortable enough to part ways with the new Cowboys quarterback.

On a personal level, Purdy is bummed to no longer be teammates with Lance. But as far as football is concerned, the San Francisco signal-caller is happy Lance has a chance to start fresh in Dallas.

“It’s tough seeing one of your buddies leave, but at the same time we’re excited that he’s got a good opportunity ahead of him. He was in great spirits,” Purdy recently told reporters, per Sports Illustrated. “Happy for him that he’s able to go into a good situation. We all feel like it’s a good fit.”

The Cowboys could prove to be a great landing spot for Lance, but barring the unexpected, the jury will be out on that topic for the foreseeable future. Dallas owner Jerry Jones recently made it clear he doesn’t expect Lance to be a Cowboys contributor at all in the upcoming season.