Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Credits Fans For ‘Incredible’ Goalie Hugs

The Bruins are coming off an NHL-best regular season, led by the goaltending tandem and William M. Jennings Trophy winners of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark — with the latter also taking home the Vezina Trophy.

Swayman filed for salary arbitration this offseason, and he holds “no ill will” after going through the process that led to him eventually being awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract.

The 24-year-old spoke to the media Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena, where he reflected on what it’s like to be back with his goalie hug partner Ullmark, as well as how they push each other to be better.

“There’s nothing separating that guy and I so that’s going be something I’m really excited about. Really looking forward to being back in action with him again,” Swayman said, per the Bruins. “… (The hug’s) one of the most incredible things I’ve ever experienced. It is.

“And that doesn’t happen without the fanbase that Boston has, I truly believe that. And it’s definitely grown around the entire community of hockey worldwide now, which is insane to think about.”

He further went on to describe what exactly the goalie hug means to both Ullmark and himself, as it is unique to the two netminders.

“But that’s something that will never be replicated again. That’s something that we’ve created together and, no matter what, we look forward to that every year,” Swayman continued. “It’s more than just the show … it’s truly internal and we love each other we understand how hard it is to win games in this league.

“To see the endless support that these fans have given us is something that is going to give us motivation through anything that comes our way.”

The fans and hugs are very important to the two goaltenders, and they’re hoping for many more embraces in the 2023-24 campaign.