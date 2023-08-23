Bubba Wallace, Luke Combs Team Up For Daytona Paint Scheme

Bubba Wallace hopes to hang on for the final NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot this Sunday at Dayton International Speedway, and the 29-year-old will do so with assistance from a Grammy Award-nominated artist.

Columbia posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter a collaboration with Wallace and country music star Luke Combs. The video showed off the No. 23 Toyota Wallace will drive this Sunday with a teal and black paint job. The car also has Combs name on the side, too.

“We got a fast car,” Wallace posted on the X platform.

Wallace has dealt with verbal and physical attacks this season, but he’s in prime position to secure a postseason spot with the playoff picture nearly set after William Byron won at Watkins Glen International last Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s still likely to be plenty of drama at Daytona this Sunday with Chase Elliott an 11-1 favorite on FanDuel to win and Wallce with 18-1 odds to take home the checkered flag.