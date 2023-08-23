Chris Sale Looks For A Red Sox First Against Astros Lineup

Chris Sale has pitched well throughout his career against the Houston Astros, the team he takes the mound against for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

In nine career regular season outings against the Astros, the southpaw is 5-3 with a 2.20 ERA with 86 strikeouts in just 65 1/3 innings. Most of that run, however, came during his tenure with the Chicago White Sox.

Despite that solid resume, Sale is yet to beat the Astros as a member of the Red Sox. In three regular season starts with Boston, he is 0-2 with a 4.74 ERA.

Boston did beat Houston, 4-3, during a Sale start in 2019, but the starter received a no-decision after allowing three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

The lefty has also pitched against Houston five times in the postseason with the Red Sox, posting an 0-3 record with a 5.94 ERA.

Sale looks to rekindle his overarching success against the Astros when he takes the ball on Wednesday night with the chance to deliver the first win of the series for the Astros.

Houston took the first two games of the series in a stretch where the teams will play seven games against each other in a 10-day span.