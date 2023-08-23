FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ top draft pick came up limping in the team’s final practice of the 2023 preseason.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez landed awkwardly after allowing a completion to receiver Thyrick Pitts late in Wednesday’s practice outside Gillette Stadium. The first-round pick hopped to the sideline and still was receiving treatment from members of the Patriots’ medical staff when practice ended a short while later.

Trainers appeared to be examining Gonzalez’s left ankle or foot.

Gonzalez eventually got to his feet and slowly walked over, cleats off, to join the team for a post-practice huddle. The exact nature and severity of his injury were not immediately clear.

The 21-year-old Oregon product is expected to play a major role in New England’s defense as a rookie. Gonzalez has been a staple on New England’s top defense since the start of training camp and projects as a Week 1 starter.

Losing him would further weaken a secondary that already was without Jonathan Jones, the lone veteran cornerback on the Patriots’ roster. Jones has not practiced since Aug. 3, though reports indicate he is expected back in time for the team’s Sept. 10 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie Isaiah Bolden, who was in the mix for a backup role, is in concussion protocol after being carted off the field Saturday night in Green Bay.

Beginning with that Eagles game, the Patriots will face a gauntlet of top-tier receivers over the first month of the season: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Week 1; Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Week 2; reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson in Week 3; and CeeDee Lamb in Week 4.

Veteran tight end Hunter Henry was slow to get up after a reception during Wednesday’s practice. He did not receive medical attention but sat out the rest of the session. The Patriots already were dealing with another injury at that position, too, as Mike Gesicki has yet to be cleared for full contact after dislocating his shoulder last week.

The Patriots will close out the preseason Friday night against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.