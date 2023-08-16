What Ezekiel Elliott Showed Mac Jones In First Patriots Practice

Ezekiel Elliott made his Patriots practice debut Wednesday in Green Bay.

His new quarterback is thrilled to have him aboard.

“Zeke’s awesome so far,” Mac Jones told reporters after New England’s first of two joint practices with the Packers. “He already was jumping in there, getting some reps, so that was pretty cool to see. Fresh off a plane, trying to come out here and compete.

“But he seems like a great fit, and we really just want to take him under our wing. He’s a guy who’s played a lot of football in the NFL, so just trying to learn from him, too.”

Elliott, a former All-Pro with the Dallas Cowboys, agreed to terms Monday on a one-year Patriots contract worth up to $6 million. One day later, the running back arrived in New England to finalize his deal and join the team on its flight to Green Bay.

Head coach Bill Belichick said he spent Tuesday night going over the particulars of the Patriots’ playbook with Elliott. Jones was involved in that process, as well.

“I think he just got here,” the QB told reporters. “He was, like, in his pajamas. Really just trying to get him some Patriots gear and make sure he’s good to go. But he knows football. It’s just the terminology’s a little different. So I’m not worried about him, and most importantly, the line is doing a really good job in the running game right now. I know he sees that, and he’s excited.”

Elliott’s signing addressed a clear need for the Patriots, who lacked proven depth behind lead back Rhamondre Stevenson. Now, they should have a formidable backfield tandem, leaving Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris, Ty Montgomery, J.J. Taylor and C.J. Marable competing for the final one or two reserve spots.

Here's Bill Belichick speaking with Ezekiel Elliott during the stretching portion of practice pic.twitter.com/B35DhKQwoM — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 16, 2023

Stevenson, whose 1,461 yards from scrimmage last season were fourth-most by a Patriots player in the Belichick era, told reporters that his and Elliott’s skill sets complement each other well. Jones concurred.

“He and Mondre are going to be a great 1-2 punch,” said Jones, who dined with Elliott in Boston during the latter’s free-agent visit last month. “And then the other guys, too. You can’t forget about the other guys in our room. It’s going to be good.”

Elliott did not participate in 11-on-11 drills against the Packers on Wednesday but did take reps during unopposed periods. It’s unclear whether the Patriots intend to play him in Saturday night’s preseason game at Lambeau Field.