GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Now that Ezekiel Elliott officially is a member of the Patriots, Bill Belichick can’t offer some version of, “I’m not gonna talk players who aren’t on this team.”

But that doesn’t mean he’s about to speak at length about a player whom he apparently has coveted for years.

New England’s head coach spoke with reporters Wednesday morning for the first time since the Patriots signed Elliott to a one-year contract. And, well, Belichick didn’t say much — but a bit more than expected.

“Yeah, good to have Zeke,” Belichick said before Wednesday’s joint practice with the Packers. “We had a good visit with him and I look forward to working with him.”

Belichick also was asked what Elliott could bring to the Patriots offense.

“Well, we’ll see,” he said. “I’ve never coached Zeke before, but I’m glad we have him. I spent time with him last night and on the trip to (go over) terminology and plays and protections, things like that. We’ll work him in there when he’s ready and see how that goes.”

Here's Bill Belichick speaking with Ezekiel Elliott during the stretching portion of practice pic.twitter.com/B35DhKQwoM — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 16, 2023

We still don’t have a clear picture of how much work Elliott will see in the days ahead. The 28-year-old saw work early in Wednesday’s practice, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see New England take it slow with him.

The Patriots will practice against the Packers on Wednesday and Thursday before playing a preseason game at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. New England then will do the same thing with the Titans in Nashville, where Elliott presumably will see an uptick in practice usage.