Mac Jones went a step further in his recruitment of Ezekiel Elliott when the pair had dinner together while the former Dallas Cowboys running back visited the New England Patriots, but the identity of who else was present might have been revealed Wednesday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed details of the July 29 meeting a day after it happened, and he noted there were other players present at the dinner other than Jones. But no other details arose even after Elliott officially signed with the Patriots this week. Jones kept to the “Patriot Way” when asked about it during training camp.

“The Pat McAfee Show” had Fowler’s ESPN colleague Adam Schefter on the show Wednesday, when he admitted he liked the Patriots’ signing. Schefter went over the teams Elliott previously had interest in when he was released by the Cowboys in the spring, but also name-dropped who else was at the dinner with Jones and Elliott.

“… The only team we know he visited was the New England Patriots on July 29. And that night, he had dinner with Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson. He was excited,” Schefter said.

Story continues below advertisement

There might have been other players there, but Stevenson also seemed to play a role in finding his backup, which appears to be what Elliott’s role with the team will be.

This certainly would dispel any notion Stevenson was upset about the Patriots’ pursuit of a veteran running back. New England also had interest in Dalvin Cook, who signed with the New York Jets shortly after Elliott made his decision.

Bill Belichick reportedly called Cowboys executive Stephen Jones prior to Elliott’s visit, so there seemingly was a lot of effort to make sure the 28-year-old was the right fit.

Stevenson was ecstatic New England signed Elliott, and his possible role in recruiting him would further explain why.