Not everyone team in the American League playoff picture had the same approach to Tuesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline that the Boston Red Sox had.

The Astros made a big-time splash by acquiring Justin Verlander from the New York Mets in hope the star pitcher can help lead the way to another World Series title for Houston.

Verlander’s presence with the Astros makes the road that much tougher in the AL, not just for top contenders but also for the Red Sox, who entered Tuesday 2 1/2 games back of the third and final wild card spot.

And Verlander and the Astros could have a big say in keeping the Red Sox on the outside looking in.

The two sides have yet to meet this season, but that will quickly change in three weeks when the Red Sox and Astros face off seven times — four of those games come in Houston — in just over a span of a week. In fact, the Astros make up 25% of Boston’s schedule in August.

With Verlander, who went 6-5 in 16 starts with the Mets this season to go along with a 3.15 ERA, now back with the Astros, it’s possible that the Red Sox see the veteran right-hander twice during their string of games instead of getting to pick on weaker parts of Houston’s rotation.

Verlander has had mixed results in his career against the Red Sox, though. He’s made 19 regular-season starts, going 5-6 with a 2.87 ERA and a 1.101 WHIP. But it still has to be an uneasy feeling seeing a three-time Cy Young Award winner toeing the rubber.

Those contests will be all-important for the Red Sox as they continue to fight for a playoff spot. The Astros are never an easy opponent, but those matchups just got more difficult, at least on paper, with Verlander in the mix.