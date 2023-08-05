FOXBORO, Mass. — Jack Jones finally broke his silence after Friday night’s in-stadium Patriots training camp practice.

The second-year cornerback spoke with New England reporters for the first time since he was arrested on gun charges at Logan Airport in late June. Jones fielded five questions, offering short answers to each.

He declined to comment on his legal issues but said a bit more about his standing both with the Patriots and the NFL. Jones also was asked about his still-mysterious ejection from Thursday’s practice, a situation that renewed speculation about his future in New England.

Here’s a full transcript:

Question: With everything going on around you and everything, what’s your state of mind out here and as you go about your business on a daily basis?

Jones: “When I get out here on this football field, it’s all ball, man. I just come out here and play ball, give it my all and do what I’m supposed to for the team.”

Question: From your point of view, what’s your version of events (from the arrest)?

Jones: “I can’t answer that question. That’s a question for my lawyer.”

Question: How optimistic are you about being a part of this team in 2023?

Jones: “That’s not my call. That’s up to Coach (Bill Belichick). I just do what I’m supposed to do on the field, give it my all every day, hope it falls in the right place.”

Question: What happened yesterday in practice?

Jones: “Yesterday in practice, just football. Today is today, it’s in the past. Nothing bad. We good today, though.”

Question: Are you worried about your future with the team and in the NFL?

Jones: “Every day you’re worried about your future in any team because this league is very liquid. You could be here today and gone tomorrow on any team. So, you know, you just gotta go out there and participate. Availability is the best ability.”

Here's Jack Jones' full media availability following tonight's #Patriots practice pic.twitter.com/CFuBLvYJ57 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 5, 2023

Whether Jones will remain with the Patriots for the start of the regular season is anyone’s guess. The 2022 fourth-round pick was a practice standout before Thursday’s incident, but he continues to cause distractions with both his on- and off-field behavior.

A report Friday from Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi indicated New England has “concern” about whether Jones can maintain focus given his mounting issues.

Jones, 25, is due back in court on Aug. 18.