Conor McGregor is one of the UFC’s most transcending athletes as a former simultaneous two-division champion and a popular face throughout his career.

The Irish-born fighter has a series of major wins in his career to build quite the legacy. Two wins come to memory with the UFC’s latest event coming up on Saturday.

As UFC 292 commences in Boston on Saturday night, a lookback in recent history shows plenty of success for McGregor when fighting in the city.

McGregor made just his second UFC appearance on UFC Fight Night 26 against another future star in Max Holloway. The two fought during the prelims at TD Garden on Aug. 17, 2013. McGregor found an early rhythm to outstrike his opponent, 71-32 in a victory via unanimous decision to move to 2-0 in the UFC.

Less than two years later, McGregor returned to TD Garden to headline his first UFC event in the United States. At UFC Fight Night 59 in January of 2015, McGregor stopped Dennis Siver with a second-round knockout for his fifth-straight win to begin his UFC career.

The southpaw took the momentum to a featherweight championship in December of 2015 before earning his second belt with a lightweight championship in November of 2016.

McGregor reflected on his success in Boston when he visited TD Garden for a Boston Bruins game back in 2019 during an appearance on NESN.

Another Irish fighter in Ian Garry will enter the octagon on Saturday with a chance to feature more success in the same building.

With the UFC back in Boston, the city has roots for one of the sport’s biggest stars.