Reese McGuire surely wasn’t upset watching his Red Sox teammates rally off wins without him.

It wasn’t easy, though.

McGuire hit the shelf June 21, exiting a game against the Minnesota Twins after injuring his right oblique muscle on a swing. The Red Sox won 17 of the 30 games he missed and climbed back into contention for an American League Wild Card spot.

The 28-year-old was able to parlay that team success into motivation to return from his month-long absence.

“I was following them when they were on the West Coast trip,” McGuire told NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Will Middlebrooks on Tuesday. “… It’s a winning atmosphere that you want to get back to and I was definitely excited to get back on to the field tonight.”

Things went well for McGuire in his return, as the backstop smoked a solo homer in the Red Sox’s 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. The Red Sox are certainly hoping they can get that kind of immediate contribution from the rest of their injured big leaguers.

Boston took a quiet approach to the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline, making a single addition who was immediately sent down to Triple-A Worcester. There’s an understanding that the Red Sox were viewing the injured list as a source for upgrades, with Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Trevor Story all knocking on the door.

There’s no doubt that group would go a long way in helping the Red Sox curate that “winning atmosphere” McGuire was talking about.