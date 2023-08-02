The Red Sox were pretty quiet Tuesday, but their front office wasn’t completely inactive before the Major League Baseball trade deadline passed.

Boston made one trade before its 6-4 win over the Mariners in Seattle, acquiring infielder Luis Urías from Milwaukee. The deal marked the third big league stop for Urías, who broke into the majors with the San Diego Padres in 2018 before playing three-plus seasons with the Brewers.

After the deal was finalized, Urías shared an Instagram post in which he said goodbye to his now-former team and also looked ahead to his new chapter.

“I’m so grateful for all the good memories with the brewcrew!! Thank you so much! I’ll miss you all! I’m Really excited for this new opportunity with the Red Sox,” Urías captioned the post.

Urías won’t immediately make an impact in Boston, as the club optioned him to Triple-A Worcester once the trade was completed. However, Chaim Bloom believes Fenway Park will be a “good fit” for Urías, who the Red Sox chief baseball officer described as “an intriguing talent.”

It remains to be seen when Urías will put on a Boston uniform for the first time. The Red Sox recently traded Kiké Hernández in part to stabilize their middle infield depth, and the club soon will have to make another tough roster decision when Trevor Story is ready to rejoin the group.