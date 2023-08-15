Jack Jones was scheduled to appear in court this Friday. Now, that won’t happen until next month at the earliest.

The Patriots cornerback’s probable cause hearing was continued until Sept. 15, NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported Tuesday, citing East Boston Municipal Court.

Jones’ court date initially was set for one day before New England’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, which will be preceded by two joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.

The second-year pro traveled with the team to Green Bay on Tuesday, per Perry’s report.

Jones was arrested on June 16 after authorities at Logan Airport allegedly found two loaded handguns inside a bag with his name on it. He was charged with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large capacity feeding device. The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Michael McCann, a legal expert at Sportico and professor at University of New Hampshire law school, speculated that Jones’ continuance could be a precursor to a plea deal.

“(A) plea deal is the most likely outcome in how his case ends, with (Jones’) main goals being to avoid jail time and to give the Patriots reason to not cut him,” McCann wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Could be a sign a plea deal is in the works for Jack Jones (a plea deal is the most likely outcome in how his case ends, with his main goals being to avoid jail time and to give the Patriots reason to not cut him). https://t.co/9ZqOelXgoY — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) August 15, 2023

Jones started 13 games as a Patriots rookie last season before suffering an injury and being suspended by the team. A contender for a starting spot as he enters Year 2, he played 36 defensive snaps in last Thursday’s preseason opener.