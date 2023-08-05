BOSTON — Jarren Duran’s emergence, like the speedy 26-year-old on the base path, hasn’t slowed down this season with the Red Sox.

From starting the year off without a roster spot on Opening Day to establishing himself as an everyday-caliber outfielder, Duran has rewarded Boston in the ultimate way since getting the call-up from Triple-A in mid-April. That roster move hasn’t stopped paying off ever since, coming into play again at the plate in Boston’s 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Friday night.

Duran, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, isn’t taking all the credit, though.

“I’m just sticking with my approach, what we talk about in the hitters meeting. Just trying to stay dialed in, and what (hitting coach Peter Fatse) and what everybody’s talking about, especially in the hitters meeting,” Duran said. “I think (Justin Turner) — just listening to them talk and taking their little two cents and putting them to my game plan.”

Getting the start as Boston’s leadoff hitter to begin a crucial late-season series against a division rival, Duran once again rose to the occasion. He was the strongest source of offense to come from a sluggish offensive effort.

He tied his career high by extending his hitting streak to seven consecutive games, batting .385 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs through the hot stretch at the plate — also with two stolen bases, of course.

Duran also stumped Toronto’s Alek Manoah, belting a 361-foot two-run home run off the right-hander to get the Red Sox on the board in the third inning. That gave Duran his second homer in as many games, and his third three-plus-hit performance versus the Blue Jays this season — not too shabby.

“I just got the ball up and I got a good swing off,” Duran said. “Not trying to do too much, just putting quality at-bats together and putting good swings together.”