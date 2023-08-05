Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Strike First In Critical Series With Boston

BOSTON — The Red Sox began a crucial homestand on the wrong foot, losing to the Blue Jays, 7-3, at Fenway Park on Friday night.

Boston fell to 57-52, marking its first loss in eight games played this season against the Blue Jays, while Toronto improved to 61-50.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s uncharacteristic pitching woes made it from Seattle all the way back to Fenway Park, taking a slight toll on the Red Sox and their run at the American League wild card.

James Paxton took the bump to kick off the series, and struggled from the very get-go, surrendering a no-doubter home run on the first pitch of the game to Toronto’s Whit Merrifield. But that was just a premonition as the Blue Jays went deep off Paxton twice more, charging the left-hander with four runs through five innings off nine hits and two walks — the first time in four years that any team had hit three homers off Paxton.

Toronto finished by tying a season-high five home runs, nailing Red Sox relievers Mauricio Llovera and Richard Bleier with round-trippers, to..

Coupled with an overall sluggish performance on the mound, Boston didn’t have much of a response in the batter’s box to threaten Toronto’s lead beyond the third inning.

The Red Sox totaled just six base hits, their lowest in any game against the Blue Jays this season to go along their lowest run total in said contests. Boston allowed Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah to dominate in his career-worst campaign with the Blue Jays. Back in June, Manoah was demoted to the rookie league after going 1-7 to begin the year.

With the defeat, the Red Sox fall to three games below the Blue Jays in the AL wild card race.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Manoah was dynamite for Toronto, pitching 6 2/3 frames on the mound and holding the Red Sox to three runs. The former All-Star allowed two homers to Boston but still kept its offense at bay.

— Jarren Duran provided the strongest glimmer of hope to come out of Boston’s lineup, going 3-for-4 with a two-run home run. The speedy 26-year-old extended his hitting streak to six straight games, hitting .318 through the stretch.

— Toronto star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-5 at the plate, going deep in the first inning against Paxton. The 2023 Home Run Derby champ also added a double, recording two RBIs for the Blue Jays.

