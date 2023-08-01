Justin Turner Injury: Update On Red Sox Star After Early Exit

The Red Sox received an injury scare shortly before their third straight loss was sealed Monday night.

Justin Turner exited Boston’s series opener against Seattle at T-Mobile Park in the ninth inning due to a heel injury. The veteran infielder legged out an RBI infield single and appeared to jam his left foot as he crossed first base. Turner gingerly walked back towards the bag after hustling down the line and eventually departed the diamond alongside Alex Cora.

A serious injury would have been devastating for Turner and the Red Sox, as the 38-year-old has been one of Boston’s most reliable players all season. But fortunately for the two-time All-Star and his team, it doesn’t sound like Turner will miss much time, if any at all.

“They’re gonna check on him but he should be fine,” Cora told reporters after Boston’s 6-2 loss, per MassLive. “It was his (heel) when he hit the bag so we’ll see how he feels.”

Turner is questionable for Tuesday night’s game, which features an exciting starting pitching matchup of two 24-year-old budding stars, Brayan Bello and Bryce Miller. NESN’s full coverage of the contest begins at 8:30 p.m. ET, a little less than three hours after the MLB trade deadline.