Mac Jones Explains How Ezekiel Elliott Already Helping Patriots

It didn’t take Ezekiel Elliott long to settle in with the Patriots.

In his first week after signing with the Patriots, Elliott quickly assumed a leadership role and brought visible “juice” to New England’s practices, according to quarterback Mac Jones.

“I think Zeke, just talking with him and hanging out with him, he’s awesome,” Jones said Monday on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego.” “He’s just a great guy. I feel like he’ll add a lot of, not only on the field, but things off the field. He just seems like a great leader.

“He’s already bringing the juice to the practices, and I love that about him. We’ve definitely got a lot of stuff that we want to work on together, but he’s already working really hard in the playbook and everything.”

Elliott, a former All-Pro with the Dallas Cowboys, projects as a high-end No. 2 in New England behind third-year pro Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson last week said Elliott will help New England’s offense “tremendously,” noting their skill sets should complement each other well.

Jones said he has confidence in the Patriots’ entire running back room, which also features Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor, C.J. Marable and hybrid receiver Ty Montgomery.

“Mondre’s doing a great job, and the whole running back room,” Jones said on WEEI. “I think (position coach) Vinnie (Sunseri) does a great job in there just keeping everybody to that standard. There isn’t a lot of dropoff between players, which I love. You’re in there with one guy, you’re in there with a different guy, but you know that they know what to do, and you have the confidence in everyone.”

Elliott dressed but did not play in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The 28-year-old could make his Patriots debut this Friday night when New England closes out its exhibition slate against the Tennessee Titans.