Making Habits: Watch Red Sox’s Luis Urías Crush Another Grand Slam

Boston Red Sox second baseman Luis Urías is no stranger to hitting grand slams, smashing yet another one in Saturday’s matchup with the New York Yankees.

He hit his last grand slam just 42 hours prior in Boston’s matchup with the Washington Nationals. He was put in to pinch hit when he crushed the previous grand slam, didn’t play in Friday’s contest and hit Saturday’s off the first pitch he saw, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

The two grand slams are Urías’ first and second home runs in a Red Sox uniform coming on the last two pitches he’s seen.

Luis Urías. Grand Slam Specialist. pic.twitter.com/bSLSuVR8UE — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 19, 2023

Urías was the first Red Sox player to hit a grand slam in back-to-back games played since Jimmie Foxx in 1940, per ESPN Stats and Info. He’s the first Red Sox No. 9 hitter to hit a grand slam against the Yankees since Luis Rivera hit one vs Jeff Robinson on Aug. 31, 1990. The infielder also was the first player with a grand slam in consecutive plate appearances since Josh Willingham did it in consecutive innings on July 27, 2009.

The lone Red Sox trade deadline move has seemed to pay off for the team as Urías has been successful for Boston.