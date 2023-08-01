The Padres are five games out of a National League wild-card spot, but San Diego’s willingness to spend this past offseason now has the ballclub kicking the tires on the trade deadline’s top prize.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday the Friars were a “mystery team” in the mix for Verlander. Heyman said he wasn’t sure how likely a trade between the Padres and Mets might be, especially considering Verlander has a no-trade clause and would have to sign off on his next landing spot.

Verlander has been included in consistent rumors, and they picked up even more after the Mets traded fellow pitcher Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers.

Verlander has been linked to the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. Houston reportedly is Verlander’s preferred landing spot.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

