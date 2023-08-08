DeAndre Hopkins’ free agency decision seemingly came down to the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots, the two teams he visited after being released by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this NFL offseason.

So, why did the Pro Bowl wide receiver take his talents to the Music City?

Well, it could’ve been the financial commitment the Titans were willing to make, as Hopkins reportedly can earn up to $32 million on his two-year contract.

Or it could’ve been his relationship with Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, which dates back to their time together with the Houston Texans. Hopkins said as much after signing with the Titans.

But new context added Tuesday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport suggests the Titans’ on-field potential also appealed to Hopkins.

“All he wanted was for a place where he could go win,” Rapoport said on NFL Network’s “Inside Training Camp.” “And the fact that he chose Tennessee — and it was essentially New England or Tennessee; the two places that at least he visited. The fact that he chose Tennessee, and they were willing to pay him a salary that was I think more than commensurate with his abilities, where he is, is telling to me because he thinks the Titans are going to be good.

“They drafted a quarterback in Will Levis, obviously. Some people view this as sort of a team in transition. He views this as a team that can win. And that stands out to me.”

The Titans are coming off a 2022 season in which they finished with a 7-10 record. They have the second-shortest odds to win the AFC South (+310), according to FanDuel Sportsbook, trailing only the Jacksonville Jaguars (-155). But they’re not widely viewed as Super Bowl contenders. Tennessee has +4000 odds to win the AFC and +6000 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The Patriots are in a similar boat, with +5500 odds to win the Super Bowl, +3000 odds to win the AFC and +800 odds to win the stacked AFC East. It nevertheless is telling of New England’s recent decline, though, if Hopkins feels better about his chances of winning in Nashville than he would in Foxboro.

Then again, the Patriots reportedly took a cautious approach to what they were willing to offer Hopkins. So, perhaps there was some trepidation on both sides.