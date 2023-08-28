After a blockbuster trade, the 49ers had a significant decision to make in the spring of 2021.

San Francisco dealt away three first-round picks in order to obtain the third overall selection two years ago. John Lynch and company clearly made the move with a quarterback in mind, and the Niners were in position to select any signal-caller in the class not named Trevor Lawrence or Zach Wilson.

Despite rumblings of major interest in Mac Jones, San Francisco ended up selecting Trey Lance. The decision backfired, as Lance only appeared in eight games across two seasons for the 49ers before he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer looked back on Lance’s Bay Area tenure in a column published Monday, and in doing so, the NFL insider explained why the Niners preferred Lance over Jones.

“The initial decision on who to take at No. 3 came down, indeed, to Lance and Mac Jones,” Breer wrote. “(We can argue the Niners should have considered Justin Fields, but that’s another discussion for another day.) San Francisco made the call to take Lance based in large part on what it would mean for Shanahan’s offense. By 2021, a good percentage of the league was running a form of his offense, which meant defenses were practicing against it. Thus it became important for the Niners to develop it. Jones, of course, could run Shanahan’s offense. Lance could evolve it. And that, in the end, was the biggest differentiator in the decision.”

It’s tough to play the “what if” game when it comes to the 49ers’ quarterback situation. It’s unfair to call Lance a bust, as he simply hasn’t played enough football to earn that label. And who knows, maybe he would have shown franchise-quarterback caliber last season if he avoided serious injury and racked up reps.

As for Jones, it’s fair to assume he would have impressed more over his first two seasons if he was drafted by the Niners rather than the Patriots. In addition to elite offensive coaching, Jones also would have had all the weapons he could want in San Francisco. Instead, he’ll have to work with what he has in a pivotal junior campaign in Foxboro, Mass.