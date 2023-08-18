NFL Writer Picks Patriots Defender To Make ‘Leap’ In 2023 Season

Will New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore shatter a new ceiling this upcoming season?

Barmore, a once highly-touted (and promising) prospect selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Alabama, hit a detour in his growth last season. He missed seven games, recording just three starts, due to knee inflammation, which raised some concern. Then again, with the 2023-24 campaign just around the corner, Barmore has yet another chance to change the trajectory of his overall impact in New England, with justifiable reasons to buy stock in the 24-year-old.

“Barmore showed flashes in 2022 of what made him an All-Rookie selection the year prior,” NFL.com’s Mike Band wrote Thursday. “However, injuries ended up affecting his overall output (Barmore missed seven games). He generated two or more pressures in each of his last four games, numbers that more closely resembled his rookie season production than his first six games of the season. The former second-round pick will share snaps with Dvon Godchaux and Lawrence Guy. Nevertheless, Barmore is worth keeping an eye on as an ascending third-year talent.”

While the second go with the Patriots amounted to a bust, Barmore showed plenty of potential during his rookie campaign. He totaled 48 quarterback pressures, 23 tackles, 23 assists and 1.5 sacks in 17 games played, including two starts.

Story continues below advertisement

Again, promising. But there’s plenty still room for Barmore to live up to the expectations that were set when New England took a chance on him two years ago.

Barmore’s production dipped in Year 2, albeit due to injury, finishing with 23 tackles and 11 assists, but his presence needs to be felt more by opposing offenses. Specifically, Barmore needs to pressure the quarterback more, in tandem with Matthew Judon and Josh Uche — who both already do so. That would elevate Barmore’s game to a level we’re yet to see.

There’s time, but Barmore’s still on the clock.