The Patriots reportedly hosted a notable veteran defensive lineman on Monday.

Free agent defensive end Trey Flowers worked out for New England, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Flowers also visited the Patriots in March but left without a contract and remains unsigned with the start of the 2023 NFL season just a month away.

Flowers was one of New England’s best players from 2015 through 2018, emerging as an explosive and versatile defensive lineman while winning two Super Bowls. He compiled 21 total sacks over his final three seasons with the Patriots.

A fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Flowers signed a lucrative free agent contract with the Lions in 2019 but his career in Detroit was marred by various injuries. After being released by the Lions in March of 2022, Flowers joined the Miami Dolphins and wound up registering four tackles in four games last season.

Story continues below advertisement

Flowers will turn 30 on Aug. 16.