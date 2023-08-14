With one preseason game down and a set of joint practices with the Green Bay Packers on the horizon, here’s our latest attempt at predicting the New England Patriots’ initial 53-man roster:

QUARTERBACKS (3)

In: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham

Out: Trace McSorley

The discourse that followed Cunningham’s late-game touchdown drive in last Thursday’s preseason opener was predictably hyperbolic. Making a couple of nice plays against the bottom of the Houston Texans’ roster doesn’t suddenly make you a roster lock. That being said, the undrafted rookie’s performance was undeniably exciting. Cunningham has a skill set no other Patriots player can match, and the team really seems to like him. There’s value in keeping Cunningham around as a change-of-pace/gadget-play QB and developmental wide receiver, assuming the Patriots continue to give him reps at the latter after a largely unimpressive training camp.

RUNNING BACKS (3)

In: Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris

Out: Ty Montgomery, J.J. Taylor, C.J. Marable

New England really needs to add another veteran here. And we don’t mean a USFL alum like Marable, who signed over the weekend. Strong and Harris have had positive moments in camp, but entering the season with no proven backup for Stevenson is too risky. Cunningham had nearly as many rushing yards against Houston (34 on five carries) as all of the Patriots’ running backs combined (35 on 18 carries). Montgomery hasn’t been able to practice since Day 2 of camp, and Strong now is dealing with an injury, too, that sidelined him Sunday. Sign Ezekiel Elliott. Just do it.

TIGHT ENDS (3)

In: Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Anthony Firkser

Out: Matt Sokol, Scotty Washington, Johnny Lumpkin

The Patriots may opt to roster just two tight ends with reinforcements on the practice squad, but with Bill O’Brien expected to major in multi-tight end sets, it makes sense to carry three. Firkser is the most accomplished of the four roster hopefuls, but the beefier Lumpkin could be a dark horse if New England is looking for a pure blocker in the TE3 spot.

WIDE RECEIVERS (5)

In: JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas

Out: Kayshon Boutte, Tre Nixon, Raleigh Webb, Thyrick Pitts

It would be stunning at this point if the Patriots cut Douglas, who’s been fantastic in training camp and was treated like a roster lock in the first preseason game. He’s currently above the underwhelming Thornton on the depth chart. As for Boutte, we still need to see more. He stacked several promising practices together in Week 2 of camp, but it’s been more splash plays than consistent production from the former five-star recruit. The LSU product also played 32 snaps against the Texans and was largely invisible. If Boutte shines in joint practices and the two remaining preseason games, though, the Patriots will have some tough decisions to make.

OFFENSIVE TACKLES (4)

In: Trent Brown, Conor McDermott, Riley Reiff, Sidy Sow

Out: Andrew Stueber

NFI: Calvin Anderson

As long as he’s healthy, Brown will be the starting left tackle. Who will start on the right side? That’s anyone’s guess. McDermott, Reiff and Sow all have seen prominent reps there this summer, with Reiff also getting a look at guard Sunday. Anderson was expected to be in that mix, too, but he remains on the non-football illness list and hasn’t practiced since the spring. There are no sure things in this precarious group, which needs to perform for O’Brien’s new offense to operate properly.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE (5)

In: David Andrews, Cole Strange, Mike Onwenu, Jake Andrews, Atonio Mafi

Out: Bill Murray, James Ferentz, Chasen Hines, Kody Russey, Micah Vanterpool

Will Onwenu be able to return from the physically unable to perform list in time for the season? That’s a major X-factor for New England’s O-line, as he’s the team’s top lineman when healthy. The battle for the backup spots here will be interesting. Jake Andrews hasn’t shown much thus far, but as a fourth-round pick, his spot should be safe. We could see a Foxboro Flu situation with one or more of the Patriots’ three O-line draftees. The injury Russey suffered against the Texans could foil his bid for a roster spot if it lingers. We’ll see if the Patriots have anything in undrafted rookie Vanderpool, who signed Saturday after a stint in the USFL.

DEFENSIVE LINE (7)

In: Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, Keion White, Carl Davis, Daniel Ekuale

Out: Sam Roberts, Jeremiah Pharms, DaMarcus Mitchell, Justus Tavai

PUP: Trey Flowers

The Patriots have a nice mix of steady veterans and high-upside young players up front. White was dominant in his preseason NFL debut, and Year 3 expectations for Barmore should be high if he can stay healthy. Roberts still has potential but probably could be kept on the practice squad. Flowers, a star for the Patriots during their most recent Super Bowl runs, is a low-risk lottery ticket who could be stashed on PUP to start the season.

LINEBACKERS (8)

In: Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Marte Mapu, Jahlani Tavai, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Chris Board, Mack Wilson

Out: Ronnie Perkins, Terez Hall, Calvin Munson, Diego Fagot

Injured reserve: Raekwon McMillan

Jennings looked like a roster-bubble player this offseason, but he’s had a solid camp and was disruptive against Houston. Wilson’s also been good. Matthew Slater said Board, a highly regarded special teams player, will make a “huge” impact this season. It’ll be fascinating to see how Mapu is deployed once he’s healthy enough for game action. The Patriots are in good shape here.

CORNERBACKS (6)

In: Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Isaiah Bolden

Out: Ameer Speed, Shaun Wade, Quandre Mosely, Rodney Randle

Bolden was one of the final players to make the cut in this projection. The Patriots could get by with just five corners, especially since new safety Jalen Mills also can play there. But the off-the-field uncertainty surrounding Jack Jones makes keeping six the more prudent move. Bolden, a seventh-round rookie, also was an excellent collegiate kick returner.

SAFETIES (4)

In: Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills

Out: Joshuah Bledsoe, Brad Hawkins

Replacing everything Devin McCourty brought to this position group and defense will be a challenge, but the Patriots still are in great shape here. Peppers is a breakout candidate in his second season with the organization, and Mills showed veteran savvy and playmaking ability last Thursday in his first game at safety for New England. Mapu and Bryant also have played safety this summer.

SPECIALISTS (5)

In: K Chad Ryland, P Bryce Baringer, LS Joe Cardona, ST Matthew Slater, ST Brenden Schooler

Out: K Nick Folk, P Corliss Waitman, LS Tucker Addington

PUP: ST Cody Davis

Undrafted rookie Jourdan Heilig looked like he had a chance to stick as a coverage ace, but the Patriots cut him over the weekend. We still like the first-year specialists Ryland and Baringer’s odds of beating out Folk and Waitman. Davis could be a midseason addition if he gets healthy.