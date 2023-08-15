Hunter Henry received some tough news before the Patriots set off for their week in Green Bay.

Former NFL running back Alex Collins died Sunday night following a motorcycle crash in Florida. Collins, who spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens across his five-year run in the league, was 28 years old.

Henry shared a bond with Collins, a fellow 2016 draft pick. The pair spent all three of their collegiate football years together at Arkansas and helped lead the Razorbacks to a pair of bowl games.

Collins and Henry also were prominently featured in one of the most memorable plays in Arkansas football history, which saw the latter heave a lateral to the former on a successfully converted 4th-and-25 play that helped the Razorbacks stun Ole Miss.

Shortly after the news broke Monday, the New England tight end used Instagram to pay tribute to his late former teammate.

“Gone too soon.. RIP Alex,” Henry captioned the post. “Incredibly grateful for our years together. Love you brother!”

Henry hardly was the only person in the NFL community to pay their respects to Collins following his passing. Other tributes came from the likes of Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Robert Griffin III.