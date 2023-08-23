FOXBORO, Mass. — Speaking with reporters for just the second time this summer, Jack Jones admitted his ongoing legal situation has been a distraction at times.

The New England Patriots’ second-year cornerback is facing multiple gun-related charges stemming from his mid-June arrest at Logan Airport.

“At times, it can be difficult, but I try not to let the outside affect what’s going on on the field,” Jones said after Wednesday’s practice outside Gillette Stadium. “I try to come out here and just focus all on football and let the outside be the outside and worry about that outside.”

Jones originally had a probable cause hearing scheduled for last Friday, but that court date was continued until Sept. 15, five days after the Patriots’ regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just letting my lawyer handle all that,” Jones said when asked about the postponement, which at least one legal expert believes could be a precursor to a plea deal. “Going with whatever.”

Despite his off-the-field trouble, Jones has been a full participant in nearly every Patriots practice this summer — outside of one mysterious early exit on Day 8 of training camp — and played 74 defensive snaps in the first two preseason games, fourth-most among New England defenders. Asked whether he expects to be available for Week 1, he replied: “I hope so. I hope I’m available.”

Jones said he has not heard from the NFL about any potential investigation or supplemental discipline.

“I don’t really know,” he said. “Not that I’ve heard so far. Right now, it’s just day to day. That’s all I can really say about that.”

Story continues below advertisement

With an early-season schedule that featured a murderers’ row of big-name wideouts, Jones projects as a key cog in New England’s secondary, especially if other cornerbacks’ injuries linger into September.

Jonathan Jones, one of last year’s starting outside corners and the lone experienced veteran on that depth chart, hasn’t taken the field since Aug. 3, and first-round rookie Christian Gonzalez suffered an apparent ankle injury during Wednesday’s practice.

Jack Jones said he feels much more comfortable entering Year 2 than he did at this point last summer. The 2022 fourth-rounder played in 13 games as a rookie and showed flashes of Pro Bowl potential before suffering a season-ending knee injury and later receiving a team-imposed suspension.

“I’d say (this second training camp is) definitely better than the first,” Jones said. “Last year, coming in as a rookie, it was kind of tough just getting used to the transition. But now I came out here, second year, I feel a lot better. I’m not where I want to be, but I’m definitely going in that direction.”